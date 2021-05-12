Lumber, chlorine, cat food: Pandemic shortages continue this spring

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The coronavirus pandemic has led to a shortage of a slew of items due to supply chain holdups — some seemingly obvious (insert toilet paper joke here), but others not so expected.

Let’s take a look at what shortages are affecting the country this spring:

Chlorine

Yes, even though it may not feel like it yet, summer is coming. And with it, people opening up their home pools to stay cool. Last summer, demand was through the roof for home pools and hot tubs with people staying home. Now this year, a new problem: chlorine supply.

The call for more chlorine tablets around the country, along with a large Louisiana production facility experiencing a fire last year, has reportedly made prices soar and caused a scarcity, Pool Magazine found.

Lumber

Another supply chain greatly hindered through the pandemic was the lumber industry. As people continue to upgrade their backyards, trying to craft that perfect oasis, as well as adding on to their homes in general, there is seemingly more demand than ever for lumber.

But supply, as many lumber mills were shut down for a time, just can’t keep up.

The National Association of Home Builders recently reported that lumber prices are up about 250% since last April. Anyone wanting to do some remodeling, or even build a new home, will obviously need to plan in advance this year.

Pet Food

The American Pet Products Association says that pet food and pet products continue to be a popular commodity during the pandemic. According to the association, the pet market in the U.S. grew nearly 6.7% last year, as people stockpiled pet supplies but also chose to bring new animals into their houses.

Supply chains have been disrupted, meaning customers are seeing fewer selection on store shelves. The shortage is expected to continue well into next year.

Chicken Wings

Following the Super Bowl, the cost of chicken wings in the U.S. has reportedly stayed high, with some restaurants having to resort to finding alternatives to traditional wing-night events.

According to the the National Chicken Council, wing sales were up by 7% last year, as the treats are a popular choice for takeout. With some chicken suppliers reportedly having trouble getting people to work in some of their plants, the demand has outpaced supply.

Cars

There aren’t as many deals to be had for those looking for a car these days. As chip shortages have led to fewer new cars being made, that means more and more are looking at used cars, and prices are soaring.

Those looking to trade-in their vehicle, however, can expect far more negotiating to be done.