KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Wednesday, members of the community gathered to celebrate local cancer survivors.

The event, called “Celebrating the art of Survivorship” benefited the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee, which is a group dedicated to providing resources and programs to those diagnosed with cancer.

The group also reminds them they are not fighting alone.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker was honored to emcee the event.