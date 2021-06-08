Lynyrd Skynyrd returning to Knoxville after canceling 2020 tour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will return to East Tennessee this fall after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Southern rock icons to abandon their farewell tour last year.

After COVID-19 forced the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour to come an end, Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform for the first time in over 15 months with the announcement of 30 tour dates from June to mid-November as part of the Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, November 5. The band was originally slated to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on May 1, 2020 before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirteen of The Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour concerts, including the Knoxville show, will go on sale to the public Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Fan presale begins Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time by logging onto www.lynyrdskynyrd.com/tour and using the special code SKYNYRDBIGWHEELS.

Original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington, lead singer Johnny Van Zant and lead guitarist Rickey Medlocke delivered a personal message to their fans about the band’s touring plans, which can be seen HERE.

“We were two shows into the end of the three-year plan for the farewell tour, when the virus hit and everything was just gone,” said Van Zant. “Once something is taken away from you – music and touring in our case – you truly realize how important it is and such a part of your life. Music is a great healer, and that’s what we all turn to when things are good or bad. A Skynyrd show is a family affair, and we want these dates to help heal our fans as much as ourselves.”

Hard driving rockers TESLA will perform as direct support for a majority of the Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour dates, and Kansas, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Blackberry Smoke, Allman Betts Band, and The Marshall Tucker Band wrap up the other dates.

Information about tickets and tour dates for the Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour can be found at https://lynyrdskynyrd.com.