Mabry-Hazen House offering Eighth of August tours for Emancipation Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Mabry-Hazen House is offering special tours this weekend in observance of Tennessee’s Emancipation Day, when enslaved people in the state were set free in 1863. The tours will run on Saturday, Aug. 7 and will aim to share stories, objects and research related to the historic house and museum.

The museum says visitors will learn about the lives of African-Americans connected to Mabry-Hazen House, their achievements and struggles, and the various ways they gained their freedom. From self-liberation to the 13th Amendment; “…And then I Became Free: Stories of Emancipation at Mabry-Hazen House” will explore the different methods enslaved people broke down the oppressive institution of American chattel slavery and fought to gain their personal liberty.

The museum will open Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and tours will start at the on the hour (10:00, 11:00, 12:00, 1:00, 2:00). Admission is free, but tours are limited to eighteen (18) visitors per tour. Reservations are encouraged and donations are appreciated. To reserve a tour, please visit www.mabryhazen.com/events/emancipationday or facebook.com/mabryhazen

The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee. Built in 1858, three generations of the same family resided in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville, Tennessee River, and the Great Smoky Mountains.