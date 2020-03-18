Closings
Mac’s Pharmacy expands free delivery, curbside pickup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local pharmacy chain is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic by expanding their free delivery and curbside pickup.

Mac’s Pharmacy saying this is being done to help seniors and other people trying to stay in their homes right now.

“We have always offered free delivery to our community however we are expanding that radius and we are now offering it to all of Knox, Anderson and Blount counties,” said Mac’s Pharmacy Human Resources Manager Elisa Crawford.

Mac’s Pharmacy says they have been collecting hand sanitizer and giving away a free bottle with the delivery service.

The pharmacy says they are in need of delivery drivers right now. We’re told Mac’s Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup.

