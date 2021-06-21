Madisonville man pleads guilty to rape charges, sentencing set for August

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Monroe County man has pleaded guilty to raping his adoptive daughter who went missing in January 2019 and was found weeks later with a 32-year-old man in Wisconsin.

Randall Pruitt, 43, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape Monday in Monroe County court. A sentencing date has been set for August 27. He also faces charges of evidence tampering.

Monroe County deputies were called to Pruitt’s Madisonville home on January 14, 2019 for a report of a missing juvenile. His adopted daughter was found weeks later in Wisconsin with a 32-year-old man, Bryan Rogers.

Police say she met Rogers while playing a video game online. Investigators said Rogers drove from Wisconsin and took her from the Madisonville home after she sent him a video of Randall Pruitt raping her.

The FBI joined the search for the girl and later obtained a search warrant for email and messaging records on the teen’s cell phone, confirming evidence of the crimes.

Rogers pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of committing sexual assault. He was sentenced to 135 months, just over 11 years, in federal prison.

The girl’s mother, Christina Pruitt, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and was given a four-year sentence. Sixty days were already spent in jail, the remainder will be spent on probation.