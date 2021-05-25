Madisonville man sentenced to 50 years in prison for production of child pornography

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Madisonville man was sentenced to 50 years in prison by a federal judge on Monday for producing child pornography.

On May 24, Terry Lee Gilbreath, 52, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for producing child pornography by the Honorable Judge Thomas A. Varlan, United States District Judge.

Following his imprisonment, Gilbreath will be required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school. He will also be supervised by the United States Probation Office for the rest of his life.

In February 2020, a federal jury convicted Gilbreath of two counts of production of child pornography. At trial, it was established that on two separate occasions in 2015 he recorded and photographed his sexual molestation of an eight-year-old child.

The case was jointly investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations; the Knoxville Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit; the City of Madisonville Police Department; and the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. PSC uses federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.