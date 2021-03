MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department has made an arrest in the theft of a catalytic converter from a local church vehicle.

Officers arrested suspect Dustin Roberts on Sunday, Mar. 8. Police had been looking for Roberts since February 21 when a catalytic converter was stolen from a church van that belonged to 411 Chapel Baptist Church.

Roberts faces charges of felony theft, felony vandalism and a violation of probation.