MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four suspects are facing drug charges after the Madisonville Police Department conducted an investigation into what the agency called “a known drug dwelling with past drug violations.”

In a social media post shared Thursday night, Madisonville Police stated they had been preparing the case over the past few months and its officers executed a narcotics search warrant at the suspected residence located in the 300 block of Pine Street.

Four suspects were arrested on multiple drug violation charges and the homeowner was charged with maintaining a drug house, according to MPD. The suspects are residents of Monroe County cities including Madisonville, Tellico Plains and Sweetwater.

MPD identified the suspects as the following:

Glenn Franklin Stephens of Madisonville (homeowner)

Cassandra Lee Belcher of Madisonville

Clarence Herbert Nichols III of Tellico Plains

Joshua Caleb Hooper of Sweetwater

All of the listed suspects were held at the Monroe County Justice Center awaiting bail, MPD said, and four other people were released from the scene without charges.

“This investigation is still ongoing with assistance from the District Attorney’s Office in pursuit of placing a full nuisance order on this drug haven.”

The Madisonville Police Department is a member of the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force. Chief of Police Danny Russell represents the city inserving as a Director on the governing board for the group.