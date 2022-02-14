MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by Madisonville Police on Sunday after officers responded to the scene of a reported suicide attempt.

It happened around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Hill Street in Madisonville. Police encountered Terry Edwin Moser, 43, covered in blood and armed with a knife. A Madisonville Police statement said Moser refused orders to disarm.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Moser came towards one of the officers with the knife before the officer fired his service weapon. Moser was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident. Per normal protocol, TBI officers lead reviews of any officer-involved shootings. The 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will also investigate the incident.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents, deferring to the respective law enforcement agency. Madisonville Police said they will not release the identity of the involved officer at this time.

“TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the TBI review.