Madisonville Police search for man who fled on motorcycle, then on foot

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police were searching for a man who they say led them on a pursuit Sunday evening on his motorcycle before fleeing on foot in the Mason Road and Badger Road area of town.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to a call at the Taco Bell on Highway 411 for a female who had run into the restaurant yelling for help. Arriving officers observed a man involved on a motorcycle. Police said he then cranked the motorcycle and a pursuit began down the highway toward Vonore.

Police say at some point, the man laid the motorcycle down at Highway 411 and Mason Road, fleeing on foot, so officers converged on the area and made a perimeter for a search to begin. While doing the search, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information of a burglary to a residence near the perimeter on Mason Road.

Officers then shifted the perimeter to that location, continuing the search.

Madisonville Police officials reported to their social media around 9 p.m. that the man had not been apprehended, so they’ve asked that residents who live in or around the area of Mason Road and Badger Road please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.

The man’s identity was unknown; but police described him as a white male, short in height, and wearing a red T-shirt and blue pants.