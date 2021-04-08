Madisonville traffic stop for unsecured child leads to drug arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is facing drug charges after he was pulled over by a deputy who saw a small child freely moving around in the back seat of moving vehicle.

A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop along Highway 411 in Madisonville on Monday, April 5 after observing a small child unsecured in the back seat.

Shaun Watkins reportedly admitted to having meth inside the vehicle with him and the child. A bag containing 0.57 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine was recovered during a vehicle search

Watkins was taken to the Monroe County Justice Center. He was also cited for violating the child restraint law and driving without a license.