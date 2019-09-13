Major water main break affects tens of thousands in Chattanooga; KFD deploys crews to help

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC/WATE) – A major part of Chattanooga is dry, thanks to the break of a 36-inch water main near the Tennessee-American Water plant late Thursday night.

Reports saying the major water main break has cancelled classes at UTC and has affected customers in downtown and north Chattanooga.

Currently, 35,000 customers are affected, and area businesses and government offices near downtown are closed.

Friday afternoon, Knoxville Fire Department announced it along with Rural Metro and Karns fire departments were deploying crews as part of a strike team to assist Hamilton County.

The Knoxville, Rural Metro and Karns fire departments will deploy as part of a strike team to assist Hamilton county. A major water main break has affected the majority of the city of Chattanooga. pic.twitter.com/t7dDQepsUj — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 13, 2019

Hamilton County Schools closed for the day.

The Hamilton County Health Department is asking restaurants in the affected area to close if they do not have running water under pressure.

The Health Department reminds restaurants in the affected area that they must close immediately if running water under pressure is not available. Without sufficient water pressure, hygienic practices may be compromised. Questions 209-8110. — ChattHamiltonHealth (@HamiltonHealth) September 13, 2019

Tennessee-American Water says repairs are now underway, and will take several hours. Crews hope to have water fully restored by Friday evening, but says some customers in the higher elevations may not get service restored until early Saturday morning.

ABC-affiliate WTVC is continuing its team coverage of the incident, with more information coming in Friday – click here for more.