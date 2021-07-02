Majorette not giving up on UT dream after car crash injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville native was set to be a Majorette at the University of Tennessee in the fall until a car crash put her in the hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Ciarra Morgan is still on the roster and was announced as part of the 2021 UT Majorette Line on the official Facebook page back in March, but she will no longer be attending this fall after breaking both legs in the crash.

“I was driving home before work, I was going through Pellissippi Parkway there is a lot of merging and I came over a blind hill, there were just stopped cars,” explained Morgan.

She had to have surgery on her legs where rods and screws were placed.”I went into emergency surgery, I broke my right femur twice and my left femur once,” said Morgan, “My surgeon decided to put two rods in my legs.”

Now, she’s learning to walk again.

“I walked up the stairs the other day, that was a big achievement for me,” said Morgan.

She’s working on regaining her ability to walk and has decided to give herself some time to get better before heading to UT. She’s since enrolled at Pellissippi State Community College for the fall but she says she’s not giving up on her dream.

“Of course, the first thing on my mind is twirling, and getting back to where I can do that again,” said Morgan, “Definitely very sad because it was a dream of mine to twirl there but I’ll try out again, you know – third time’s a charm.”

Morgan’s friends and coworkers at Water into Wine in Knoxville have started a GoFundMe to help pay some of the bills she’s facing. You can donate here.