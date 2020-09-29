Make-a-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee moving to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Make-a-Wish East Tennessee is moving to a new office.

The office is moving from Chattanooga to right here in Knoxville. Make-a-Wish says the move will make them more centrally located and will allow them to better serve its amazing and inspirational wish children.

