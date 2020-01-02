Make-A-Wish: Gronk surprises Massachusetts teen with Super Bowl tickets

WARE, Mass (WWLP) – A teen from Ware with a critical illness got his wish to go to the Super Bowl when former New England Patriots Tight End, Rob Gronkowski, surprised him on New Year’s Eve in New York City.

17-year-old Aiden Clark is a huge football and Patriots fan who was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder when he was six years old.

Rob Gronkowski surprised Aiden with an autographed football helmet, football and a jersey for his brother while he was being interviewed by Steve Harvey on FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey in New York City.

According to Aiden’s father Shawn, 3 or 4 years ago he wasn’t able to attend school and had exploratory brain surgery in 2017 at Boston Children’s Hospital that “all but cured him.” He is now back in school and playing sports.

(Photo Courtesy: The Clark Family and Make-A-Wish)

While being interviewed by Steve Harvey, Aiden told him “this is the most fun I’ve had all decade” and said he “couldn’t believe it” when he received the tickets.

Aiden will attend Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 4. His wish was made possible by Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island in partnership with the NFL and Make-A-Wish America who will help facilitate activities for the family while in Miami.