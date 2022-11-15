KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Maker City has opened its third annual Holiday Gift Guide and Monday Marketplace. While both started during the COVID-19 pandemic, the online tradition has continued as a way to give shoppers easy access locally-made gifts.

The Maker City Holiday Gift Guide is a collection from more than 400 of The Maker City Directory. The guide is broken into several categories.

The Maker City Holiday Monday Marketplace is an interactive online auction that takes place every week allowing shoppers to bid on items over a 12-hour period. Every Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at least five items will be chosen from more than 50 area makers and will be featured and auctioned on the Maker City Instagram page. 100% of the winning bid goes to the maker.

WATE 6 On Your Side News Reporter Lexi Spivak spoke with several of the makers to give a glimpse of the guide and marketplace. Diahn Ott with Diahn Ott Studio, Phil and Sunny Tune with East Tennessee Soap Works, and Stephanie Carlson with SoKno Sourdough all showcased some of their products. Those interested can find a comprehensive list of all of Knoxville’s Maker City makers via their directory.