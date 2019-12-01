Male suspect lands himself in hospital after leading police on a chase in Cocke County

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Charges are now pending against an East Tennessee man after police chase in Cocke County.

This happening Saturday night on U.S. Highway 321 near Hopkins Road. Tennessee Highway Patrol tells WATE 6 On Your Side that 31-year-old Mitchell Presnell of Greenville was being chased by the Cocke County Sheriff’s office.

Officials say Presnell attempted to take over another car when he hit it head on. Two adults and three children were inside when Presnell hit them.

Presnell was taken to UT medical Center where we’re told he is in critical condition. THP says one child from the other car was taken to hospital but no word on the child’s condition.