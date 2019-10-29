Mall workers sue owners for ‘missed payments,’ allege contract violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The owners of Knoxville Center Mall are being sued.

Workers claim their contract was violated, alleging they are not getting paid what they should.

ERMC, LLC alleges Knoxville Partners and Millertown Pavilion changed the terms of an agreement, reducing the number of hours budgeted for janitorial services.

It’s something that’s claimed in the lawsuit as a breach of contract. It also claims that payments have been missed, with money owed since March 2018.

The amount totals up to over half a million dollars – before attorney fees and expenses.

Knoxville Center Mall was acquired by the Knoxville Partners investment group back in 2016.

RELATED: Knoxville Center Mall sold to local investors

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the mall for a response but have not heard anything back at this time.