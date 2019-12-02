Closings
Man accused of assaulting Nashville bouncer with hot dog

by: Josh Breslow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with assault after he reportedly punched a bouncer at a Broadway bar and threw a hot dog at his head.

According to an arrest warrant, Demonte Waters was standing at the entrance of Bootleggers Inn on Broadway near Second Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when a bouncer told him to either enter the doors or leave the property.

The police report states Waters began yelling and cursing at the bouncer, who then escorted him off the property. At that time, police said Waters threw a hot dog at the bouncer’s head, then punched him.

Waters tried to run but was captured by two bystanders, police said. He broke free and reportedly told the bouncer he was going to get a gun from his vehicle, so he could shoot him.

Police were able to locate Waters and take him into custody. He was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of assault. His bond was set at $500.

Investigators said video surveillance captured the incident. That video was not immediately released.

