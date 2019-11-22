Man accused of dismembering parents in Knox County to appear in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man accused of dismembering his parents and putting their bodies in acid over the 2016 Thanksgiving weekend is scheduled to appear in a Knox County court Friday morning.

In 2017, 31-year-old Joel Guy Jr. was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of felony murder.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Joel Guy, Sr. and Lisa Guy were murdered between Friday, November 25, 2016 and Saturday, November 26, 2016 at their home on Goldenview Lane. Investigators said both suffered vicious stab wounds, as well as dismemberment.

Their remains were found in multiple rooms in the house. Investigators say the remains placed portions of the remains in an acid-based solution in an attempt to destroy evidence.

According to court records, Guy is set to appear in a Knox County court Friday for a motion hearing with his trial scheduled for February 24, 2020.