Man accused of joyriding through downtown Nashville on stolen scissor lift

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man stole a scissor lift from an undisclosed Nashville restaurant and took it on a ride through downtown Nashville over the weekend, a Metro police report alleges.

Hunter Pullens was booked into the Metro jail on charges of joyriding, vandalism and public intoxication.

Metro police responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Third Avenue South and Demonbreun Street where a man told officers that the restaurant’s scissor lift had been stolen and someone was riding it around.

An officer eventually located the suspect at Fourth Avenue South and Demonbreun Street where he reportedly admitted to stealing and driving the scissor lift, but eventually high-centered it on the sidewalk, stranding it with all its wheels off the ground.

When Pullens was taken into custody, police said he smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech and red, watery eyes.

The $10,000 scissor lift was broken by the suspect, the restaurant reported.

Pullens was released Sunday morning from the Metro jail on a $1,300 bond.