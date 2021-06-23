Man accused of killing 19-year-old High Point University student; taking her body to Tennessee

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man is accused of killing his girlfriend and taking her body to Tennessee to dispose of it, according to a news release from High Point police.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death and tampering with a corpse.

Officers were called to 3942-2E Pallas Way on Monday at 12:41 p.m. to check on Gianna Rose Delgado, 19, of High Point, after getting information that Delgado was assaulted.

Following an investigation, Cadogan was identified as the suspect.

According to the Carter County, Tennessee, court documents, Cadogan contacted a friend in Tennessee, admitting he strangled Delgado to death during an argument and needed help with disposing of Delgado’s body and car.

The friend went to the Kingsport Police Department to report a homicide.

During a later call between Cadogan and the friend, while the friend was at the police department, a Kingsport police lieutenant listened in.

During the call, the friend agreed to meet Cadogan at the Fish Springs Marina in Carter County to put Delgado’s body and car in Watauga Lake.

A Carter County sheriff’s deputy spotted and stopped Cadogan, who was driving Delgado’s car, near the marina.

Delgado’s body was found inside the car.

Cadogan is being held without bond in Tennessee.

No details have been released regarding his possible extradition back to North Carolina.

Delgado was a student at High Point University, according to a High Point police investigation report.

High Point University sent the following letter to HPU community:

Dear HPU Family Member,

The entire High Point University family is incredibly saddened to learn of the recent passing of student Gianna Delgado. The HPU community grieves with and extends their sympathies to her friends and family.

The university learned that the student, who did not live on campus, passed away due to what police are investigating as possible domestic violence at a private, unaffiliated apartment complex in north High Point. The suspect is not a student and is in police custody. There is no record of the suspect ever visiting campus.

The health and safety of the campus community is HPU’s top priority. Our Counseling and Student Life team are located on the third floor of the Slane Student Center and are available to assist students in need, on campus and remotely. President Qubein has also reached out to the Delgado family to offer HPU’s prayers, assistance and support during this difficult time.