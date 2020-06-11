Man accused of killing man in A.T. stabbing attack to appear in federal court

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The man accused of killing one person and injuring another in a stabbing attack on the Appalachian Trail in Wythe County in 2019 is set to appear in federal court Thursday.

According to court dockets, James Jordan will appear before Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent in Abingdon.

Jordan is accused of killing Ronald Sanchez, Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, and injuring a female hiker on the trail in Wythe County on May 11, 2019.

The hearing is labeled as a “Competency Hearing” following a new psychiatric report being received by the court in late May.

Previously, Bureau of Prisons officials had requested more time to “restore… to competency” Jordan.

In October 2019, Jordan was taken to mental health unit at FMC-Butner for treatment.

Online jail records show that Jordan is currently in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, pending his hearing.