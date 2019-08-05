Man allegedly swindles homeowner in Knoxville, contractor license expired 12 years ago

A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly swindled a homeowner out of nearly $10,000 by impersonating a licensed professional.

George Richard Caldwell, Jr. was charged with impersonating a licensed professional and home improvement provider failing to refund money greater than $2,500 and less than $10,000.

According to court documents, Caldwell allegedly defrauded the homeowner of approximately $9,374.40, which was supposed to be a down payment of a $26,784 contract, in November of last year. The work on the home was supposed to begin at that time.

A written contract, in the name of Impala Construction Company, between Caldwell and the victim included drywall and interior painting, hardwood floor refinishing, interior door replacement, electrical repairs, guttering and soffit work, and construction on both the front and rear porches of the residence.

The materials were allegedly never delivered nor installed by Caldwell. The victim then demanded Caldwell refund the down payment by certified letter. Caldwell allegedly never refunded the money.

According to court documents, the victim contacted Caldwell again on June 25 of this year and he told the victim he’d return the down payment immediately. The money was not returned.

According to documents, Caldwell’s contractor license, held in the name Impala construction Company, had expired since 2007.