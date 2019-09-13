Man arrested after evading custody by jumping into Melton Hill Lake

A Knoxville man is facing assault and evading arrest charges after jumping to Melton Hill Lake when Knox County deputies attempted to take him into custody.

The incident began after Knox County deputies observed Pablo Carmona, 36, of Knoxville, at Guinn Road Park after hours just before midnight on Sunday.

According to a report, Carmona was known to use and have drugs in possession. Deputies attempted to detain Carmona after he placed a pair of brass knuckles on the hood of his vehicle but he pushed the deputy away and fled on foot.

A taser was deployed to no effect. A second deputy deployed his own taser, causing Carmona to fall to the ground. After deputies ordered him to lay on his stomach, he began to swim away from the deputies on Melton Hill Lake.

Deputies were unable to regain custody of Carmona on Sunday. He was apprehended by KCSO deputies at a later date.

Carmona was charged with assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest and criminal trespassing. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday, September 27.