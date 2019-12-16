Man arrested after found in crawlspace under Rogersville home

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man was arrested on Friday after a woman heard what sounded like something pushing on the drainpipe to her sink.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at a home on Carters Valley Road in Rogersville at 1:54 a.m. after a woman had called saying it sounded like something was under her house.

The woman took deputies to her bathroom where they could hear what reportedly sounded like humming under the home.

The woman allegedly told deputies that she was in fear for her safety as well as the safety of her granddaughter.

The report says deputies found the access door to the crawl space outside to be slightly ajar.

After opening the door, deputies reportedly found a man sitting just inside the door.

The man was identified as Rickey Shane Davis, and he was found to have an active arrest warrant in Hawkins County for violation of probation.

Davis was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing.

Davis was transported to the Hawkins County Jail.

