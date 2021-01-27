Man arrested after leading Monroe County deputy on foot chase

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is in custody after leading a Monroe County deputy on a foot chase Monday night.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said the incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 in Madisonville.  

Everything started when the deputy pulled over a truck because the registration was not properly displayed.

We’re told the deputy chased Kevin Schramm into a field behind someone’s house where he was arrested.

Schramm had been wanted by Madisonville Police for shoplifting and trespassing. He now faces a slew of new charges, including resisting arrest.

