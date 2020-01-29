Man arrested after police pursuit on Knoxville interstate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A reported police pursuit resulted in the arrest of one man on suspected DUI and felony fleeing.

According to Knoxville police’s preliminary report, Knoxville Police Department officers initially responded to a report of a passed out driver behind the wheel on Rutledge Pike. The caller telling police the driver left the scene with a flat tire.

KPD officers attempted to stop the driver around 4:22 p.m., but they did not comply and traveled no more than 30 miles per hour in the right lane of Interstate 40 East.

Officers were able to deploy stopsticks between the Rutledge Pike exit and the Interstate 640 interchange, and the vehicle came to a stop just before the Millertown exit.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 4:38 p.m., KPD said, for possible DUI and felony fleeing.

No other injuries were reported.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update this story as additional information is made available.

