Man arrested after throwing child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing child abuse and neglect charges after witnesses say he threw a 1-year-old child.

Jacquez Davis was taken into custody on Monday after officers responded to a domestic dispute between Davis and his girlfriend. The victim told officers their verbal argument had turned physcial.

Davis allegedly punched the woman in the face before throwing their child a distance of more than 15 feet over a concrete parking lot.

Luckily the woman caught the child in her arms and told police she will follow up with medical professionals to check for injuries.

Davis is charged with domestic assault and interfering with 911 calls along with child abuse and endangerment.

