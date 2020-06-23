Man arrested after woman’s body found in container on Kentucky Lake

PARIS, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Texas man has been arrested after a woman’s body was discovered in a container on Kentucky Lake.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Texas Rangers arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 60 of Arlington, in Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the TBI, the body of a woman was found in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake just north of the Tennessee state line on Saturday night.

An autopsy by Kentucky authorities ruled the death as a homicide.

The TBI says investigators determined that Rogers used a boat that he rented in Paris, Tennessee to dispose of the body on Kentucky Lake.

Arrest warrants were issued against Rogers for one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of tampering with evidence. He was arrested on those charges on Tuesday.

Rogers’s bond is set at $1,000,000 and awaits extradition to Tennessee.

The TBI says the homicide investigation “remains active and ongoing.”

