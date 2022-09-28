KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 55-year-old Knoxville man is facing charges related to a disturbance at an event Tuesday night at Zoo Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said Wednesday that officers had responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. The zoo had been closed for a fundraising event; the suspect is said to have entered the zoo and interrupted the event while acting “very erratic.”

The suspect, identified as Marcus Winston, 55, of Knoxville was located by responding officers and was asked to leave, to which he refused. Officers then took Winston into custody after a short struggle.

KPD says after Winston was detained, officers found a clear bag near him containing a white, rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine. Winston was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation.

“Due to the suspect’s behavior and actions, it was evident that he was a danger to himself and others,” the arrest report states.

Winston was released after refusing medical attention and transported to the detention facility. KPD says charges are forthcoming for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and drug possession.