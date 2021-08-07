Man arrested for swinging, hitting officer with belt with attached padlock

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after standing in the road outside of UT Medical Center and swinging a belt with a padlock attached to the end of it, according to an arrest report from Knox County Sheriff’s Office. 

The report said Richard South, 49, was standing in the middle of the on-ramp to Alcoa Highway outside of the UTMC main campus. He was swinging the belt with the padlock, which deputies classified as a deadly weapon, as cars passed him on the road.

KSCO officers said they approached South and ordered him to put down his weapon and get down on the ground. Instead, the report said South refused and started fighting with the officers, striking one of them with the belt.  

He was taken into custody and has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and two counts of aggravated assault.    

