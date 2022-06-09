CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a June 5 mass shooting in Chattanooga that left three dead and 17 injured. However, he is not accused of opening fire at the scene.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Garrian King, 28, was charged with having a firearm while being a convicted felon. King is not charged with opening fire at the scene and no other arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Officers were responded to the 2100 block of McCallie Avenue at 2:42 a.m. on June 5 in response to the mass shooting near a bar.

According to the affidavit, King was identified in a Facebook video that showed another man with a gun shortly before the shooting.

The individual carrying the gun appears to have been identified by investigators but the name has been redacted from the affidavit for King’s arrest. Both the man carrying the gun and King are identified as members of the Rollin 60 Crips street gang. A third individual was identified as a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang.

The affidavit states that King later obtained the gun seen in the Facebook video and identifies him as its owner. It’s not clear if the gun seen in the video was used in the shooting.

King admitted to being on the scene of McCallie Avenue the night of the shooting. He told investigators he picked up the gun seen by carried by another individual in the Facebook video after the shooting and selling it for $500.

The gun was traced to an address in Collegedale, Tennessee. The gun was taken from that address prior to law enforcement executed a search warrant, according to the affidavit. Law enforcement were able to contact person who took the rifle from the Collegedale address. They said the individual was unwilling to meet with Chattanooga Police so it was left at an agreed-upon location where it was later recovered by officers.

At the time of the shooting, King was on federal supervised release for a conviction of possession of ammunition as a felon in November 2017. He was also previously convicted of possession of marijuana for resale and possession of a deadly weapon in July 2016.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Read the full federal affidavit here: