LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was arrested Monday morning on DUI charges in Laurel County.

Dhavalkumar Patel, 34, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was arrested around 1:28 a.m. in a parking lot off Highway 312 near London, Kentucky.

Deputies were dispatched after receiving a complaint about a suspicious vehicle, according to a statement from Laurel County Sherriff’s Office.

About 10 miles south of London, authorities found a black Chevrolet Traverse and noted an open alcoholic beverage container in the console.

Deputies determined Patel was under the influence, but he said he was unaware he could not drink and drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Patel is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.