Man arrested in last year’s shooting death of 10-year-old Memphis boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in January 2020.

Jadon Knox was shot on Josephine Street in the Orange Mound neighborhood. He later died in the hospital.

Investigators said Martavis Ayers was developed as a person of interest during the investigation into the shooting death of Jadon Knox. Last month, police brought him in for questioning.

According to court records, Ayers implicated another person as the one who killed the child. He also told police that he gave the gun used in the homicide to another man, who sold it.

Eventually, police said Ayers changed his story, saying the shooting was an accident, and Knox ran into his line of fire while he was defending his property.

Major Webb Kirkdoffer with the Memphis Police Department said investigators worked countless hours on this case.

“You are solving a case where a life was taken, an innocent life was taken. It does a lot for the investigators because it gives them hope. They know that all their hard work paid off,” said Kirkdoffer.

Knox’s family says although it won’t bring back the bright, young spirit taken from their family far too soon. His aunt says the family believes justice will prevail.

Ayers faces charges of reckless homicide, false reporting and tampering with or fabricating evidence.