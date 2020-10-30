Man arrested in string of Fort Sanders car thefts, burglaries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police have made an arrest in connection to a series of car thefts and burglaries near the University of Tennessee-Knoxville campus.

Officers observed a man matching the description of a suspect in numerous thefts and car burglaries in the Fort Sanders neighborhood near the University of Tennessee campus around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jason Bell, was found to have outstanding warrants for burglary and vehicle burglary that occurred in August on Hill Avenue. A search of Bell’s person also revealed multiple knives, gift cards, various jewelry, and small amount narcotics believed to be heroin.

He was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility for the two warrants on file. More charges are pending on the suspect following further investigation by the Property Crimes Unit.