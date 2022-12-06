CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 54-year-old New Johnsonville man has been arrested on charges of arson and vandalism in connection with a camper fire that broke out over the weekend.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, special agent fire investigators joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the incident on Sunday, Dec. 4—a day after the camper caught fire on Stones Road in Camden.

Agents determined the fire had been intentionally set, the TBI said. During the investigation, further information was developed that the TBI said identified Jeffery L. Stone as the person responsible for starting the fire.

Stone was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail two days later, on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The TBI said his bond was set at $5,000.