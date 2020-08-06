Man arrested on charge of violating Nashville’s public health order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old old man was arrested Wednesday night after he repeatedly violated a Nashville public health order put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, an arrest warrant alleges.
According to the warrant, Metro police issued Joseph Bryant a citation just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for violating Metro Code 2.36.190, which states “it is unlawful for any person to violate an order of the board of health or of the chief medical director.” The paperwork does not state which order Bryant violated or the location of the incident.
The warrant states Bryant was spotted again just before 8 p.m. in the same area, committing the same violation, so rather than issue a state citation, an officer arrested him “due to the obvious likelihood the offense would continue.”
No additional details about Bryant’s arrest were immediately available and his booking photo was not released.
He was booked into the Metro jail around 9 p.m. on a charge of county board of health regulation violation. His bond was set at $500.
