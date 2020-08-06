Man arrested on charge of violating Nashville’s public health order

News

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old old man was arrested Wednesday night after he repeatedly violated a Nashville public health order put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, an arrest warrant alleges.

According to the warrant, Metro police issued Joseph Bryant a citation just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for violating Metro Code 2.36.190, which states “it is unlawful for any person to violate an order of the board of health or of the chief medical director.” The paperwork does not state which order Bryant violated or the location of the incident.

The warrant states Bryant was spotted again just before 8 p.m. in the same area, committing the same violation, so rather than issue a state citation, an officer arrested him “due to the obvious likelihood the offense would continue.”

No additional details about Bryant’s arrest were immediately available and his booking photo was not released.

He was booked into the Metro jail around 9 p.m. on a charge of county board of health regulation violation. His bond was set at $500.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter