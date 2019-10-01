Man arrested on two active warrants after crash during police pursuit with Sevier County deputies

A man hospitalized following a police pursuit with Sevier County deputies Monday has been arrested on active, outstanding warrants from two different counties.

David Allen Jackson, 32, of Mount Carmel was arrested on active, outstanding warrants from Sullivan and Washington counties after leading Sevier County deputies on a pursuit Monday.

A Sevier County deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle with improper registration in the area of Middle Creek and Veterans Boulevard when the driver, later identified as Jackson, put the truck in reverse and violently rammed the deputy while he was still inside the patrol car and fled.

As Jackson fled, a 911 call was received, and the call was made from inside of the fleeing vehicle. The caller made threats to law enforcement and other vehicles.

Jackson refused to stop and ultimately crashed his vehicle on Veterans Boulevard. Jackson was injured in the crash and was transported to hospitals for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck was stolen out of Sullivan County.

Jackson faces multiple felony charges to include aggravated assault, felony evading and reckless endangerment.

Stephanie Rene Gillespie, 27, of Elizabethton, was a passenger in the vehicle and was also wanted for active, outstanding warrants from Sullivan and Washington Counties.