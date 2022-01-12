NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man was charged Tuesday with aggravated robbery after information from the victim’s Amazon and iPhone cloud accounts led to his arrest.

According to a warrant, on Dec. 13, 2021, the victim was at a bar and invited some women to his short-term rental property located on 1st Avenue North. Police believe the suspects overheard the location and then showed up to rob him.

Authorities said the suspects pulled a knife on the victim, hit him on the face with a bottle, threw him to the ground and held him there while they urinated and poured alcoholic drinks on him. According to an arrest warrant, the victim heard the suspect debating on whether they should kill him or not, and at one point, they tried to get him to jump off the balcony.

Police said the suspects then took all the victim’s items, including his wallet and phone, then left the Airbnb in his car.

On Jan. 6, officers said the victim reported the suspects used his Amazon and iPhone Cloud accounts. A shoe order was made on the same day as the robbery on the victim’s Amazon account for a $300 pair of Nike Jordan shoes. Police said the shoes were sent to the suspect’s child’s mother in Nashville.

The victim also provided police with the serial number for his stolen iPhone, which officers were able to research through a pawn shop asset search engine. Detectives said the phone was deposited into an EcoATM at Walmart on Dickerson Pike by Jabauri Perry, who also placed his ID card in the ATM. The ATM also captured a picture of Perry and the mother of his child.

Perry was arrested Tuesday night and charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $75,000 bond. It is not known if any other suspects are under investigation.