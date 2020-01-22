Man attempts to break into Knoxville car dealership lockbox, police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who attempted to break into a car dealership lockbox holding vehicle keys.

KPD investigators are looking to identify a suspect seen on surveillance footage who attempted to break into a lockbox holding vehicle keys outside of the service department at the Kia dealership on Callahan Drive.

Any info? Please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.