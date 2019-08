(CNN) – A couple in California was driving down the highway near Santa Clarita on Saturday when they noticed a guy in a Tesla in the next lane over looked like he was sleeping.

Apparently, he was going about 70 to 75 miles an hour, but the car stayed in its lane the whole time.

It may have been on autopilot, but Tesla says autopilot isn’t an invitation to take a snooze.

The family who recorded this video didn’t end up calling the police because they say the guy eventually woke up.