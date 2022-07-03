MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information on a man seen on surveillance robbing a mail carrier in Raleigh.

The armed robbery happened on the 4200 block of Green Hall Way just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Surveillance from a Ring camera shows a white Chrysler 300 pull in front of the mail carrier’s truck and the suspect approaching the woman. The suspect then took the carrier’s belonging and fled.

Robert Knight said he’s lived at the Raleigh Court Townhomes for years and would often see the victim on her route.

“She comes right here and park gets out and makes sure we get our mail..she speaks and goes on about her way,” Knight said.

Knight believes it was a targeted attack since the robbery went down in less than 60 seconds.

“Somebody was driving so this had to be something they was probably watching her,” he said. “That’s somebody daughter that’s somebody mother, that’s somebody auntie, and I’m sure she’s frightened to death behind that.”

Thankfully, the postal worker wasn’t hurt. Now, with safety being an issue, Knight feels the robbery could impact service.

“It’s going to get around that it happened over here and how many mail carriers are going to want to come over here now,” Knight said.

According to USPS, the suspect is now facing a federal offense and 10 years in prison.

The suspect has been described as a male approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was seen wearing an Adidas top with black pants, and a mask.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Chrysler 300, 4-door sedan with black rims.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or USPS at 1-877-876-2455.