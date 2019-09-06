Man caught trespassing at Greeneville HS “wanted to see what the response was if he came into the school”

A man found trespassing at Greeneville High School Friday after the school went on lockdown told officers he, “wanted to see what the response was if he came into the school.”

32-year-old Brandon Whittaker was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing after he was found inside Greeneville High School Thursday morning.

A school employee noticed someone wearing a hoodie in a group of Walters State College students entering the building around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Two school employees escorted him back to the attendance entrance after confronting him about a dress code violation and determining he was not a student at the school.

Whittaker ran out the main doors to the school and ran towards Volunteer Street. The school was placed on lockdown as authorities searched the area.

He was found squatting down near the Niswonger Performing Arts Center side of the school and was taken into custody.

Whittaker stated he, “Wanted to see what the response was if he came into the school”. He was transported to the detention center and school was taken off of lockdown.