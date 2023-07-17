KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has charged a 24-year-old man whom they believe had been in the vehicle that fled a hit-and-run incident when he crashed along Magnolia Avenue on Sunday morning.

According to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland, at around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a single-car crash involving a Dodge Charger at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Kirkland Street.

“It is believed that the Charger involved in that crash had fled from a separate hit-and-run crash that happened in the 3000 block of E. Magnolia,” Erland stated in an email update to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Two passengers in the Charger were taken to the hospital; one was listed in critical condition as of Sunday night.

The driver of the Charger has been identified as Santiago Domingo, 24, and was taken into custody at the scene of the crash on multiple charges including DUI.

No word yet on Domingo’s arraignment of the current condition of the passengers. The hit-and-run details are also not yet known.