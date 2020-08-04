Man charged after Louisiana officer’s throat slashed with box cutter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man accused of slashing a Louisiana officer in the throat with a box cutter while trying to avoid arrest Monday has been charged.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators were responding to a report that a man wanted in numerous felony thefts had been spotted at a Home Depot store.

The officers arrived just before 11 a.m. and found 47-year-old Eric Brooks, but when one of them tried to handcuff him, he pushed the officer and fled, police said.

The officer, who was not identified, caught the suspect after a chase and tried to “gain control of him,” according to an SPD news release.

The suspect produced a box cutter and slashed at the officer “repeatedly,” cutting her clothing in several places, the release stated.

“After a lengthy struggle, the injured detective, a second detective, and a concerned citizen were able to apprehend Brooks,” the release said.

Police said the officer was later treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Brooks was charged with one count of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer and four felony theft warrants.

SPD says Brooks had been arrested multiple times in the past on charges that include robbery, resisting arrest, theft and other offenses.