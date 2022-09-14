NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man charged in a deadly North Nashville crash has a history of run-ins with police, including being responsible for a deadly shooting.

Metro police said James Jones, 24, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication for Wednesday’s crash that killed a local nurse.

Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was turning left from Dickerson Pike onto Old Hickory Boulevard when a Honda CRV, driven be Jones, rear-ended her at a high rate of speed.

The crash sent Brockett’s Volkswagen Jetta into a Chevrolet Avalanche in the next lane. Her car continued into the intersection where it hit a Ford F-150.

Brocket was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Authorities said she worked at the hospital and had just gotten off work prior to the crash.

The drivers of the Avalanche and F-150 were not injured.

Jones was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he did show signs of impairment and a search warrant was obtained for his blood.

Once he is released from the hospital, he will face a long list of charges:

Vehicular homicide by intoxication

Aggravated assault by recklessness (x3)

Reckless endangerment

Felon in possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon while under the influence

No proof of insurance

This is not Jones’ first run-in with the law.

At the time of the crash, Jones was out on probation for reckless homicide, drug and evidence tampering convictions.

The reckless homicide conviction is in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Luan Le when Jones was 18 years old on Christmas Eve in 2015. Le was a student at Hillwood High School.

James Jones 2015 mugshot (Courtesy: Metro police)

Jones reportedly told police he shot Le, who was his friend, while handling a pistol. Jones told police he panicked after the shooting and fled the scene.

At the time, Jones was also facing charges for aggravated burglary in connection with a break-in at a residence on Comet Drive a week prior. Electronics and cash were taken from that home.

No additional information was immediately released.