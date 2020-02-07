Man charged in Georgia murder, pleads guilty to two counts attempted first-degree murder, assault in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man accused of going on a two-state, violent crime spree in April is behind bars after pleading guilty on Friday in Knox County Court.

Victor Parson pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and reckless aggravated assault. He will serve a total of 20 years with all counts running concurrently.

Parson shot a friend’s two-year-old daughter and girlfriend at a home in an East Knoxville neighborhood. He then left before the police arrived in a silver car.

Victor Parson pleads guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless aggravated assault, and aggravated assault in Knox County Court on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

A neighbor’s tip, allowed the Knoxville Police Department to locate Parson a short time later. When an officer attempted to stop him, Parson struck a 13-year-old boy riding a scooter.

Just 12 hours prior to the events in Knoxville Parson allegedly shot and killed his mother’s fiance in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

