Man charged with 15 counts of burglary in string of Knoxville break-ins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with 15 counts of burglary for a string of downtown Knoxville-area business burglaries and break-ins.

Mark Randall Cooper, 50, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and has since been charged with 14 counts of burglary and one count of motor vehicle theft.

During questioning following his arrest, Cooper admitted to multiple burglaries that were reported on the dates listed at the following locations:

Qwik Pantry on East Magnolia on September 20 and October 2

Smoke Shop on Chapman Highway on October 3

Last Days of Autumn Brewing on Magnolia Avenue on October 6

Graphic Creations on Fourth Avenue on October 8

Raven Records and Rarities on N. Central Street on September 23

Ladies of Charity on Baxter Avenue on September 20

Woodland Market and Deli on Woodland Avenue on September 28

Mark Nelson Denum on Depot Avenue on September 14

Time Out Deli on Magnolia Avenue on September 29 and October 5

Aladdin’s Time Out Deli on Central Avenue on October 1

First Stop Discount Tobacco on Woodland Avenue on October 1

Yassin’s Falafel House on Walnut Street on October 7

The Market on Gay Street on October 8

Additionally, Cooper is charged with stealing a company vehicle from Turn Key Installations on E. Jackson Avenue sometime between October 5-7. That vehicle was possibly used in the commission of several of the burglaries.